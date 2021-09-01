A man robbed the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites located at 4709 Chambers Road Friday evening.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites located at 4709 Chambers Road Friday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 7 p.m., a person came into the hotel lobby with his hand in his coat pocket and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, the man ran away.

No one was hurt.

The man was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue pants, and a gray shirt, gray and black shoes, and a blue beanie cap.