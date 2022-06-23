Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Gray Highway Circle K

The armed robbery happened at the Circle K gas station located at 997 Gray Highway Thursday night.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Circle K gas station located at 997 Gray Highway Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10:30 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.

No one was hurt.