Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Gray Highway GameStop

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery that happened at the GameStop store located at 1473 Gray Highway Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 8:15 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store, jumped over the counter, and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.

No one was hurt.