Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Gray Highway GameStop

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery that happened at the GameStop store located at 1473 Gray Highway Tuesday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 8:15 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store, jumped over the counter, and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 1-478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.