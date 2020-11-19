Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Macon Burger King at gunpoint

The armed robbery happened Wednesday night at a Burger King on Riverside Drive.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Macon Burger King at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened at the Burger King located at 3820 Riverside Drive around 8 p.m.

The release says a man went inside the restaurant and lifted his shirt to show a gun.

That's when he demanded money from the cash register.

When he got the cash, he ran off.

Deputies say he was last seen running toward the businesses behind the Burger King.

He is described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, sunglasses, and a facial covering.