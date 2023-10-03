Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Mercer University Drive AT&T store

The suspect is said to be about 6'9" and around 200 pounds.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that happened at the AT&T Store located at 1530 Mercer University Drive Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 a.m., a masked man with a gun came into the store and took several boxes of Apple phones and watches, and then ran away.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is said to be about 6'9" and around 200 pounds.

This case is still under investigation.