Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Mercer University Drive Boost Mobile store

No one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery that happened Tuesday evening at the Boost Mobile store located 3263 Mercer University Drive.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 6 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.

No one was hurt.