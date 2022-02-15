Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Mercer University Drive Boost Mobile store

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery that happened Tuesday evening at the Boost Mobile store located 3263 Mercer University Drive.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 6 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.