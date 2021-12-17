x
Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Shurling Drive Family Dollar

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar store located at 3002 Shurling Drive Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, he ran away.

No one was hurt.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

