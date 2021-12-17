Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Shurling Drive Family Dollar

No one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar store located at 3002 Shurling Drive Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, he ran away.

