MACON, Ga. — UPDATE: 11:45 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating a second robbery at the Dunkin' Donuts on Gray Highway Monday morning. They believe it's the same suspect in the Murphy USA armed robbery that happened Sunday night.

The office says just after 9:30 a.m. a man entered the store and snatched money out of the register as the clerk was helping a customer. He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The office says no one was injured. They ask anyone with information on the location of the suspect to call them at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office

----------

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Sunday night at a gas station on Gray Highway.

The office says it was reported a man entered the Murphy USA gas station just before 11 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk, using an unknown weapon.

The office says he fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

RELATED: Man pleads guilty to bank robberies in Macon, Forsyth

RELATED: Warner Robins teen charged with snatching elderly woman’s purse

They say it's an open investigation and anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office