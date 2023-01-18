Bibb deputies searching for 2 who robbed Forsyth Road Subway restaurant at gunpoint

No one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Subway restaurant located at 4450 Forsyth Road Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 p.m., two men, one with a gun, came into the restaurant and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the men ran away.

No one was hurt.

This case is still under investigation.