MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people who robbed a Macon Dollar Tree store Tuesday night.

Deputies say it happened just before 8 p.m. at the Dollar Tree located at 1572 Eisenhower Parkway.

Witnesses say the suspects entered the store approached the cashier with a handgun and demanded an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured during this incident.