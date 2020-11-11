x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Crime

Bibb deputies searching for 3 in Dollar Tree robbery

Deputies say it happened just before 8 p.m. at the Dollar Tree located at 1572 Eisenhower Parkway.
Credit: BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people who robbed a Macon Dollar Tree store Tuesday night.

Deputies say it happened just before 8 p.m. at the Dollar Tree located at 1572 Eisenhower Parkway.

Witnesses say the suspects entered the store approached the cashier with a handgun and demanded an unknown amount of money. 

Credit: BSO
Credit: BSO
Credit: BSO

No one was injured during this incident. 

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

Related Articles