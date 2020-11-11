MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people who robbed a Macon Dollar Tree store Tuesday night.
Deputies say it happened just before 8 p.m. at the Dollar Tree located at 1572 Eisenhower Parkway.
Witnesses say the suspects entered the store approached the cashier with a handgun and demanded an unknown amount of money.
No one was injured during this incident.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.