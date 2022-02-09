Bibb deputies searching for 4 men who shot at undercover deputy on General Winship Drive

The deputy took cover inside of his car and wasn't able to shoot back. Neither the deputy nor the car were hit.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are searching for four men who shot at an undercover deputy on General Winship Drive Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 3 p.m., an undercover deputy was doing a neighborhood check around Rogers Place when he saw a car with four men wearing ski masks speeding down the road.

The deputy followed the car as it made its way to General Winship Drive when it stopped and the four men got out and started shooting at him.

The release says the deputy took cover inside of his car and wasn't able to shoot back. Neither the deputy nor the car were hit.

The shooters got back into the car and drove toward Old Holton Road, and the deputy tried to follow but lost sight as it turned left onto Riverside Drive.

The car is described as a silver Kia four-door sedan, possibly a Kia Optima, with a handicap tag. The front bumper on the driver’s side was hanging down towards the ground.

Additional units, investigators, and crime scene investigators searched the area, but were unable to locate the shooters.