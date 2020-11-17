MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at the CVS pharmacy located at 4291 Mercer University Drive.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, a man came into the store with a gun and demanded money. After getting an unknown amount of cash, the man ran away. No one was hurt.
If you have information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.