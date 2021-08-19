Bibb deputies searching for man wanted in west Macon shooting

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a man wanted in an August 14 shooting that sent another man to the hospital.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, It happened at a home in the 200 block of Lilly Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. last Saturday.
The release says two men got into a fight before 37-year-old Cedric Grayer was shot. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Deputies issued a warrant for 18-year-old Garcolas Jermaine Hunter Jr. Thursday. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault. They say Hunter is known to frequent the area Unionville area.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.