Bibb deputies searching for man wanted in west Macon shooting

18-year-old Garcolas Jermaine Hunter Jr. is wanted in the shooting of 37-year-old Cedric Grayer

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a man wanted in an August 14 shooting that sent another man to the hospital.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, It happened at a home in the 200 block of Lilly Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. last Saturday.

The release says two men got into a fight before 37-year-old Cedric Grayer was shot. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Deputies issued a warrant for 18-year-old Garcolas Jermaine Hunter Jr. Thursday. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault. They say Hunter is known to frequent the area Unionville area.