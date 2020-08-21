54-year-old Deputy Joseph Calloway was arrested and charged Thursday after a review of a "use-of-force incident" that happened on April 9.

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb deputy was arrested Thursday after a review of a "use-of-force incident" that happened on April 9.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Deputy Joseph Calloway and other deputies got the call about shots fired on Price Drive. When they arrived at the scene, one deputy saw a car leaving the area and turned on his lights, pulling in front of the car to keep the person from leaving. The release says Calloway pulled up behind the stopped car when the driver quickly drove off. Calloway began shooting at the driver as they drove down Fairfax Drive, but the suspect was able to escape. The driver was later captured and charged with Aggravated Assault on a police officer.

After a review from the chief deputy, it was determined that Calloway improperly and illegally used his gun in a manner contrary to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Policy and Georgia State Law, which states, "A deputy shall not discharge a firearm from, or at, a moving vehicle, unless being fired upon or in imminent danger of being fired upon, or under such circumstances as to prevent death or serious physical injury."

Also during the review, Calloway’s incident report and description of the events that happened that night did not reflect what was seen during the review of the patrol vehicle’s dash camera.

Calloway was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, False Statements & Writings, and Violation of Oath by Police Officer. He was fired on Thursday, according to the release. He is being held at the Bibb County jail with no bond.