Warrant: Bibb deputy accused of sharing information on homicide case with inmates

The deputy is accused of talking to a convicted gang member inside the prison about security details and a homicide case.

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County Sheriff's deputy is out on bond after being arrested for illegal communications with inmates, according to an arrest warrant.

Paulette Lanier is accused of using a cell phone to talk to three state prison inmates.

The arrest warrant accuses her of sharing information on a homicide case, security details and names of other staff members.

One of the inmates she's accused of talking to is Johntellis Mathis, a convicted gang member now in Washington State Prison.