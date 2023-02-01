x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Warrant: Bibb deputy accused of sharing information on homicide case with inmates

The deputy is accused of talking to a convicted gang member inside the prison about security details and a homicide case.

More Videos

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County Sheriff's deputy is out on bond after being arrested for illegal communications with inmates, according to an arrest warrant.

Paulette Lanier is accused of using a cell phone to talk to three state prison inmates. 

The arrest warrant accuses her of sharing information on a homicide case, security details and names of other staff members. 

One of the inmates she's accused of talking to is Johntellis Mathis, a convicted gang member now in Washington State Prison. 

Lanier remains on paid leave from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office during the investigation. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out