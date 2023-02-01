Warrant: Bibb deputy accused of sharing information on homicide case with inmates

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County Sheriff's deputy is out on bond after being arrested for illegal communications with inmates, according to an arrest warrant.
Paulette Lanier is accused of using a cell phone to talk to three state prison inmates.
The arrest warrant accuses her of sharing information on a homicide case, security details and names of other staff members.
One of the inmates she's accused of talking to is Johntellis Mathis, a convicted gang member now in Washington State Prison.
Lanier remains on paid leave from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office during the investigation.