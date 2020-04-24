MACON, Ga. — A third person has been charged in the murder of 27-year-old Doug Boyd, who was shot and killed inside a home on Napier Avenue Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, sheriff’s office investigators along with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force served an arrest warrant on Friday.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Jahrius Isaiah Justus Whitehead during a traffic stop without incident.

Whitehead is charged with murder and he is being held at the Bibb County Jail without bond.

On Wednesday two Macon men were also arrested in connection to the case.

A news release from the sheriff's office says around 2:15 p.m., 22-year-old Jimon Tracey Watkins was arrested in the parking lot of AJ’s Family Food, located at 3495 Williamson Road.

Around 3:15 p.m., 25-year-old ShaMarques Trevon Watkins was arrested at the River Walk Apartments located at 5578 Riverside Drive.

Both men were taken to the Bibb County Jail where they are charged with murder. There is no bond at this time.

Boyd was shot once in the chest Sunday.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says he died around 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

