MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators are looking for two people who used a stolen debit card at Walmart and Macon Crab House in April.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the pair spent over $500 in total.

It was reported that a debit card was used at the 6020 Harrison Road Walmart and the Macon Crab House located at 4690 Presidential Parkway on April 30.

The two people spent at total of $568.71 before the debit card owner knew it was stolen, says the release.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff's office at Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-750-7500 and ask to speak with a property investigator.

BCSO

RELATED: Many persons of interest in Wendy's arson during Atlanta protest

RELATED: Byron Police looking for two men in Subway armed robbery

RELATED: Multi-county high-speed chase ends with crash, arrest in west Bibb

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.