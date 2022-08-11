Bibb juvenile in critical but stable condition as deputies look for 3 people wanted in shooting

Investigators are asking for your help in finding the three people who brought the juvenile to the hospital.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a person was shot on Ward Street Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 4 p.m. about a man shot in the area. A short time later, a second call came in saying a juvenile had been dropped off at the hospital after being shot. The driver who dropped the young male off drove west on Pine Street, and the two men who were with the juvenile were seen running away. They were last seen walking toward Forsyth and Spring streets.

The young man was listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

Investigators are asking for your help in finding the three people who brought the juvenile to the hospital.

The car, driven by a woman, is described as possibly being a white older model Ford Taurus with large paint chips missing from the hood, front fenders, and trunk.

This case is still under investigation.