Bibb leaders, GBI to announce public safety partnership

It is an effort that stems from the GBI’s 2020 announcement of the Statewide Gang Task Force expansion into Central Georgia.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb leaders are teaming up with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in an effort to improve public safety.

According to a news release from Macon-Bibb County, Mayor Lester Miller, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and the GBI will be announcing a partnership aimed at safety, an effort that stems from the GBI’s 2020 announcement of the Statewide Gang Task Force expansion into Central Georgia.

“This is a great opportunity for us to have another resource in addressing and combatting crime in our community,” says Mayor Lester Miller. “We’re excited for this great partnership between many of our agencies to keep our community safe.”