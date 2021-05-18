Bibb parents claim they were restricted from information on 14-year-old son's burglary court case

The parents say a judge found their son guilty of burglary in Jones County. Records of this case could not be released because it deals with a juvenile.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon NAACP says they are "on standby" as a 14-year-old Macon boy is scheduled to be in Jones County court on Tuesday.

The chapter held a press conference Monday afternoon.

The boy is set to have a disposition hearing after his parents say he was found guilty relating to a March burglary. HIs parents say their son is innocent.

The parents, Julie Aguirre and Robert Timley, say they were restricted from information relating to their son's case.

"I asked him why he didn't communicate with us about it, and he said, he didn't have to communicate with us because we weren't his clients," Timley said referring to a conversation he says he had with his son's lawyer.

Aguirre and Timley claim that since their son's arrest in March, they've been reaching out to the Public Defender's Office for information daily, but with little response from their son's lawyer.

According to an incident report, Jones County deputies were called to the Ocmulgee Gun and Pawn shop on Highway 49 on March 28 relating to an active burglary.

The parents say their son was charged with burglary, and a month later, was found guilty.

"His lawyer never got with us to prepare for the case," Timley said.

Timley says the Public Defender's office later let him know that his son was offered a plea bargain.

"He said my son turned it down. I told him my son is only 14. He doesn't even know what a plea bargain is," Timley said.

So on May 3, the parents say they filed an ineffective assistance of counsel claim with the Juvenile Court Clerk's office against Taylor Phillips, an attorney through the Public Defender's Office who represents their son.

"He asked me why his lawyer hasn't talked to him because the other kids tell him what their situation is," Aguirre said. "He's wondering why he's not getting the same treatment."

The 14-year-old boy is scheduled for a disposition hearing, similar to a sentencing in an adult case, Tuesday morning. The Macon NAACP says now they're on standby to take action depending on the outcome of the case.

"The parents should be involved in their son's case. They should be notified because he is a minor, so according to the parents, they were left out of the loop. Their son has been convicted of a crime," said Macon NAACP President Gwenette Westbrooks.

"They're violating my son's civil rights and human rights," Timley said.

We reached out to the Public Defender's Office. Taylor Phillips who represents the boy says he did not wish to comment.

We also reached out to the District Attorney's Office and Jones County Juvenile Judge Kelli Rutherford's Office. Both did not respond.