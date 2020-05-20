MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is dead after tying up his wife, taking his three children, and crashing into deputy patrol cars.

It all unfolded in the Quail Ridge subdivision in south Macon Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance and possible kidnapping at a home on Karlee Dawn.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said they spoke with the man’s wife. She said she and her husband were going through a divorce, and he had tied her up and left with their three kids.

The release said she was able to get free and ran to a neighbor for help. As deputies were taking a report, the sheriff’s office said the suspect, 30-year-old Keith Young, returned to the neighborhood and saw deputies talking with his wife.

That’s when he ran his Ford F-150 into three patrol cars and another parked car, according to the release. Sheriff David Davis later said a gun was found in the truck.

The sheriff’s office said deputies started firing shots at Young and hit him. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he later died. Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Young died just before 10:30 p.m.

Jones confirmed Young was a former social studies teacher at the Academy for Classical Education.

Later that night, Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the children were found with Young’s family. The sheriff’s office said they were returned to their mom around 11:25 p.m.

The release said one deputy who was inside a patrol car was injured, but the injuries are non-life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping.

