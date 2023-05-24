Bibb sheriff: Man hospitalized after being shot by deputy on Felton Avenue

Sheriff Davis says the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE. 7:30 p.m.:

According to Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were investigating a man wanted in a 2022 homicide. They found the suspect driving a stolen car in the Houston Avenue area, and as they followed him, he tried to get away from the deputies.

Davis says the deputies "felt threatened" by something the suspect did when he got out of the car, and they shot him. He did not specify what the suspect did, but he says a gun was in the car.

The sheriff also says the man was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The GBI is investigating.

--------

According to Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, a man was shot by deputies on Felton Avenue in Macon.

Neighbors in the area say a man was shot after a chase with deputies.

Sheriff Davis says the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene.

There are no details on what happened at this time.