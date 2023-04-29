Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at game store

It happened at a game store in Lizella

LIZELLA, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed a game store in Lizella.

The sheriff's office says it happened just after 9:35 p.m. on Saturday night at the Lizella Game Store on Holley Road.

A man walked into the store with a firearm and demanded money from the clerk, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The clerk gave the man an unknown amount of money, and he ran way.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.