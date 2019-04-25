MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a 35-year-old man in connection with a financial crimes investigation.

According to a news release, the agency’s financial crimes unit was contacted on April 11 by Capital City Bank about an email phishing scheme that was being used to steal money from multiple bank accounts.

A bank account in Alabama also reported that more than $20,000 was stolen through wire transactions on April 9. Those transactions lead to an account in Bibb County.

The sheriff’s office says the stolen money was used to purchase gift cards and money orders totaling almost $6,000. The account was frozen before all the funds could be withdrawn.

The account was traced to 35-year-old John Pierre, of Macon, and an address on Glendale Avenue.

On Tuesday, April 23, investigators searched the home and found gift cards, state IDs and credit cards in multiple names, and multiple cell phones.

Pierre’s girlfriend, 35-year-old Samantha Cole, was at the home and taken into custody. She was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and money laundering. She was released Thursday on a $16,700 bond.

Pierre is wanted on charges of money laundering, computer crimes, financial transaction card fraud, and theft by receiving stolen property. The sheriff’s office says he frequents Atlanta and has ties to Miami.

Anyone with information on his location can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

