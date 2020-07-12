A 15-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

MACON, Ga. — Over the weekend, a 15-year-old was shot in a drive-by-style shooting off Center Street in the Fort Hill Community. Right now, one person is in custody and the 15-year-old is in critical condition. On Monday, deputies gave us more details into the shooting, and we spoke to a pastor to learn how he feels about another shooting in Bibb county.

"I heard about it yesterday evening and I just said to myself, 'Man, what's going on?,'" Pastor David Stanley said.

Pastor Stanley says he grew up in Fort Hill and now leads Union Baptist Church. The shooting on Center street Sunday afternoon happened about a mile away from his church.

"You would just hope that these young guys would open up their eyes and see the devastation that they are bringing one to another, and we can turn this thing around," Stanley said.

Bibb County deputies say a 15-year-old boy was on the front porch of a house when he was shot "several" times in the upper body in a drive-by shooting. Early Monday morning deputies say 18-year-old Semaj Martin turned himself in and was charged with aggravated assault.

Sergeant Clay Williams says Martin was arrested in September this year for carrying a gun without a license. Deputies have not said the reason for the shooting or what led up to it, citing the ongoing investigation.

"We've got to bring them to the table of fellowship and find out from them, 'What is it we can do to help you guys stop the killings towards one another?'" Stanley said.

Stanley says parents need help raising their kids and it's time for people in Macon to help out.

"We gotta get fathers and male leaders back in the home and turn this thing around," Stanley said.