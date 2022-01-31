Bleckley County deputies arrest Bibb teacher on marijuana, gun charges after traffic stop

43-year-old Andrease Larnell Johnson is a teacher at Veterans Elementary School in Macon.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Bleckley County deputies have arrested a Bibb County teacher on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop Friday.

According to a news release from the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested 43-year-old Andrease Larnell Johnson after finding a large amount of marijuana, scales, and packaging material, along with a gun and cash.

The release says Johnson is a teacher at Veterans Elementary School in Macon.