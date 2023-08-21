Daniel Cape named interim sheriff in Bleckley County after Coody resigns for groping judge

Coody resigned on Monday morning.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — The Bleckley County Interim Sheriff has been named, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Daniel Cape, who has served in the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years and most recently as the Chief Deputy Sheriff, will move into the role on an interim basis.

The release says that Cape intends to increase transparency and community relationships and that he is dedicated to not only responding to crimes but to preventing it.

It says that Cape is honored and privileged to continue to dedicate his life to his community. Former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody resigned on Monday morning after pleading guilty to groping TV Judge Glenda Hatchett at a hotel bar in Cobb County.

Coody was first elected as sheriff in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. The seat will be up for grabs again in 2024 unless a special election is called.

Here is the full statement from the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office.

“Daniel Cape of the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office in Cochran assumed the role of Interim Bleckley County Sheriff on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Interim Sheriff Daniel Cape has protected Bleckley County for over twenty-two years.

In his most recent capacity of Chief Deputy Sheriff, where Cape served for almost seven years, he utilized his expansive statewide network to improve the lives of citizens in his community.

Prioritizing focusing on connections and modern policing, Cape intends to increase transparency and community relationships for his jurisdiction.

Interim Sheriff Daniel Cape is dedicated to not only responding to crime, but preventing it.

As crime changes and adapts, Cape will utilize new strategies, including technology, to stay ahead of modern criminal minds.

To Cape, this means staying away from single-minded approaches that do not help people, and applying outside resources and agencies to the betterment of his community.

Cape considers being proactive as the best way to protect those in his jurisdiction. Cape is honored and privileged to continue to dedicate his life to his community."