Blue Alert issued for armed and dangerous man accused of shooting at Georgia deputy

The man is wanted fugitive from Texas and investigators say he shot at a north Georgia deputy this morning

DALTON, Ga. — A statewide Blue Alert has been issued for an armed and dangerous man after he shot at a Georgia deputy earlier this morning.

According to the GBI, they were requested by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Monday to investigate a shooting in Dalton.

The GBI says that 29-year-old Dalton Porter, a wanted fugitive out of Texas, was driving a stolen trailer.

When Whitfield deputy Darrell Hackney pulled him over, the GBI says Potter fired several times at him.

Hackney was hit by the gunfire, but his ballistic vest prevented him from being seriously injured.

He returned fire along with another responding deputy, but Potter escaped by driving south on I-75.

He later wrecked the truck and the stolen trailer was found near the Gordon-Whitfield County line. Potter ran into the woods and has not yet been captured. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The GBI says that a Blue Alert, established by legislation in 2010, is an emergency alert issued by law enforcement to speed the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers.