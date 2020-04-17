MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from a story of another person found dead at the same motel in October of 2019.

The Bibb County Coroner’s office needs your help locating the next of kin in a suspicious death.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says a neighbor found 36 year old Tremayne Lester dead in his room at the Macon Inn on Riverside Drive.

Lester’s door was open.

The coroner's office got the call around 4:45 Friday morning.

There’s no sign of a crime, or any injuries, but because of Lester’s age his body is going to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

Jones describes him as a black man with a birth date of November 16th, 1983.

If you have any information about Tremayne Lester or know how to contact his family you can call Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones at 478-256-6716, or Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley at 478-256-6714.

RELATED: UPDATE | Woman dies of natural causes at Macon Inn

RELATED: Update: Macon teen shot to death, 16-year-old charged with murder

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.