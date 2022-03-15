Crews find body inside toolbox in Polk County, police say

Here's what we know.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A body was found inside of a toolbox in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Police Department.

Around 9:30 a.m., employees with the Public Works Department found a toolbox on Esom Hill Road near Prior Station Road in Cedartown. Crews were working on the road in the area when they opened the box and found what appeared to be a body wrapped inside of it, Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said.

According to Dodd, the body was taken to the GBI crime lab for processing.

Anyone with information is asked in this incident is encouraged to contact Polk County Police at (770) 748-7331 and talk with Sergeant Raybun (#804).