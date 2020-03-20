SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida medical examiner has tentatively identified the remains of a young boy found near Pensacola Wednesday as 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

Stauch was last seen on Jan. 27. His stepmom – the last person believed to have seen him alive – was arrested for the boy’s murder earlier this month.

Letecia Stauch was taken into custody in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, following weeks of searches in El Paso County and southern Douglas County, Colorado.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office did not say how Gannon is believed to have died. Earlier, investigators said they did not believe the boy was alive.

Anyone who has seen Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida between Feb. 3-5 is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-6666, according to a Facebook post.

Letecia Stauch is charged with:

First-degree murder of a child under 12 by a person in a position of trust

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Child abuse resulting in death

According to law enforcement, Letecia Stauch last saw her 11-year-old stepson at his home in Lorson Ranch between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27.

She told the El Paso County Sheriff's Office the boy was going to a friend's house. No one has seen him alive since.

On that same day, a neighbor captured surveillance video, which appears to show Gannon getting into a truck. The neighbor told KRDO, our sister station in Colorado Springs, the truck belongs to Letecia Stauch. Investigators with EPCSO haven't commented on the video except to say it's part of their investigation.

Investigators have not said what evidence led them to arrest Letecia Stauch, and court documents in the case remain sealed.

