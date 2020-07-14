x
Body of missing swimmer recovered from Lake Lanier

DNR officials discovered the body on Tuesday after searching the lake for four days.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — After scouring Lake Lanier since Saturday, search crews have recovered the body of a missing 28-year-old.

The body of the victim surfaced within the search area and was recovered Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., according Mark McKinnon, the Public Affairs Officer for the Department of Natural Resources. 

The victim was identified as Bentley Nwgbara of Stone Mountain. Nwgbara was last seen Saturday diving into the lake near Harbor Landing.

The search took four days and included teams from the DNR, Hall County Fire Services, the Hall County Sheriff's Office, and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. The Hall county dive team dove in the area and DNR Aviation searched the shore, as well. A sector scan, side scan sonar, and a Remote Operated Vehicle were also used in the search.

Nwgbara's body was released to the Hall County Coroner for further review.

