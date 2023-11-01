Bodycam video | Atlanta Police make arrest of alleged bag thief at airport

Bag thefts have been a recurring issue at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and police in recent months have stepped up efforts to deter it.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police on Wednesday released bodycam video of an arrest just a few days before Christmas of an alleged bag thief at the airport.

In the video posted Wednesday, APD shows an officer making the arrest at the ticket purchasing machines for MARTA. The airport station is attached to the far end of the area where baggage carousels are at.

The man had one blue bag and one yellow bag, which APD said were returned to the owner.