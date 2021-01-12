Police released bodycam footage from the day Marcel Ozuna was arrested in a domestic violence incident back in May of 2021.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — New video from police shows the moments right before the non-suspended Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested in a domestic violence incident.

The Sandy Springs Police department released bodycam video footage from May 29, 2021, the day Ozuna was arrested in metro Atlanta.

You can hear officers yelling at Ozuna to get on the ground. The full video shows his hands around his wife's neck.

"Get your hands off her," one officer said as they raise a Taser gun toward Ozuna.

In May, Sandy Springs Police said they responded to calls of a domestic violence assault. Arrest warrants obtained by 11Alive allege Ozuna and his wife were arguing over a supposed affair when he repeatedly hit her and threatened to kill her.

Major League Baseball put Ozuna on an unpaid suspension of 20 regular season games, served while he was on administrative leave between his Sept. 10 placement and the conclusion of the 2021 season, according to an MLB Commissioner's Office news release. The organization later said on Monday he violated the league's domestic abuse policy.

This means he's already served his suspension. He is eligible to play next season.

11Alive reached out to the MLB to see if leaders with the organization saw the videos before making the punishment, but they have not yet responded.

Ozuna was signed to a four-year, $64 million contract in February. The deal also included a fifth-year club option at $16 million or a $1 million buyout, guaranteeing him $65 million.