Bond denied for mom accused of intentionally slamming car into another vehicle, killing baby

ATLANTA — The mother charged with murder in a crash that killed her baby and injured the child's father was denied bond on Wednesday.

Titayanna Phillips of Atlanta, is facing a felony murder charge and two charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, according to Atlanta Police.

Officials tell 11Alive that a judge denied bond for 21-year-old on all three counts.

Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Monday on Chappell Road near Eason Street. Police said that the child's father had placed his daughter in his vehicle and was leaving when the mother struck his car with hers.

The 3-month-old baby girl, Khy'undra Henderson, died.

Witnesses said the father and the baby girl were trapped beneath a busted windshield and twisted metal after the crash. 11Alive obtained cell phone video from witnesses who said they attempted to pry open the car doors before police arrived.

At last check, the 27-year-old father was stable at the hospital.