BOONE, N.C. — A 21-year-old woman from Durham has been arrested and charged after the Boone Police Department said she hit and killed two pedestrians on Friday.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, Boone Police received several 911 calls from multiple people about a collision involving pedestrians at the intersection of East King Street and Forest Hills Drive.

Officers said 21-year-old Madison Jane Mahagan of Durham was traveling East on East King Street nearing the intersection when two pedestrians were crossing the roadway in a designated crosswalk.

Boone Police officers, the Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics attempted to treat the two pedestrians that were struck, but both were pronounced dead at the scene due to the collision.

The two have been identified as 52-year-old Tracy Marie Lindamore and 54-year-old James Leroy Lindamore. Both were from Frostburg, Maryland, according to Boone Police.

Police said Mahagan was arrested and initially charged with Driving While Impaired. Boone Police said the investigation is still ongoing, and any additional charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Lindamore and all those involved," a spokesperson for the Boone Police Department said in a statement.