ATLANTA — Police say a 14-year-old was shot Saturday night in what they believe was a dispute with a group of people.

Atlanta Police responded at around 10:24 p.m. to 2500 Center Street in northwest Atlanta at the Rolling Bends Apartments.

The boy suffered from a single gunshot wound. They said he was alert, conscious and breathing. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.