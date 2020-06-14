TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man will spend 6 months in federal prison for cashing in his mother's social security checks after she died.

Court documents say a woman identified only as S.M. received Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits. She died on December 9, 2009, but her death was never reported to the Social Security Administration so the payments kept coming.

Investigators say Robert Miller, 54, of Brandon, collected that money from the time his mother died until June 2019, totaling $75,984. Miller pleaded guilty to theft of government funds charges back on January 28, 2020.

This week a judge in Tampa sentenced him to spend 6 months in federal prison, with three years of supervised release. Miller will also have to pay back all of the money he stole.

