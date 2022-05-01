'Breaks our hearts bigtime': Loaves & Fishes director asks for prayers after fatal shooting

Carlos Gordon, who was a client, and John Sewell, and employee, got into an argument which ended in Sewell shooting and killing Gordon.

MACON, Ga. — Tuesday started off as a quiet day that ended with tragedy for volunteers and clients at Loaves & Fishes, the director of the organization says he's still trying to wrap his head around all of this.

"In the morning, we serve breakfast between 9 and 10, and then we have grocery pickup. That takes us to about 12:30 or so, and then we also have a 3:00 meal," Loaves & Fishes Director Jake Ferro said.

That's what a normal day at the nonprofit looks like.

Ferro says Tuesday started off that way, but ended in tragedy.

"I'm still a little bit in disbelief. I can't quite wrap my arms around it. Breaks our hearts bigtime," Ferro said.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Carlos Gordon, who was a client, and John Sewell, and employee, got into an argument, which ended in Sewell shooting and killing Gordon.

It happened outside the nonprofit just before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

"We lost someone's life. All lives matter, all lives have a soul. The fellow that was killed, he had a soul as well. He was a human being," Ferro said.

Ferro says the shooting opened his eyes moving forward.

"There's certain things that we can do differently down the road. We need to keep our eyes and ears open to finding ways that we can change the dynamics of the situation at the time. That may mean just shutting the door and calling 911 to get someone to tend to it, or backing off and listen and not argue too much, but I think we will learn from it a lot," he said.

Ferro is asking that people keep Loaves & Fishes in their thoughts and prayers as they try to figure out their next steps.

"I get emotional about this because I am really close to the staff. When one of us is hurting, we all hurt. I have to do everything I can to help them, and I will." Ferro said.

John Sewell is being charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

He's in the Bibb County jail without bond.