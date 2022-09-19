When deputies went to arrest the man, he reportedly tried drinking laundry detergent to avoid going to jail.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after starving his two dogs to the point of paralysis, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office reports.

Earlier this month, the sheriff's office's animal cruelty unit started an investigation along with animal enforcement officers after someone called into the agency concerned.

This led deputies to look into Joseph Farkas who they say was "starving his dogs to death." Once authorities were on scene at Farkas' house, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said what they found was disturbing.

Two dogs found in the house were in a state of paralysis to the point where deputies had to physically carry them out for emergency intervention and medical treatment.

"In fact, their conditions were so desperate, [one of the dogs] was paralyzed on the floor of the residence for several days and was lying in puddles of her own urine," Ivey explained.

The dogs were reportedly suffering from different issues like urine scalding and skin diseases. And all of the issues the animals were suffering from were determined to be caused by severe starvation.

When deputies rescued the two animals, one weighed 38.4 pounds while the other one weighed only 31.6 pounds. Veterinarians say their weights should have been about 45-50 pounds.

Eventually, when deputies went to arrest Farkas, Ivey says he didn't open the door and tried to drink laundry detergent to avoid going to jail.

"Well sorry about your luck pal, but our team kicked in your door long before you could drink enough liquid detergent to harm yourself...," the sheriff said.

According to Ivey, a bag of unopened dog food was found sitting where it has been for a month.

"What kind of sick, demented and cruel person does that to a helpless animal?" Ivey questioned. "There's no question that Farkas was intentionally starving these precious pups to death."

Ivey also explained how Farkas showed no remorse as he told investigators that he didn't think his dogs needed any help.

"Well they freaking did need help and you damn well knew it," the sheriff said. "But for whatever sick reason, you chose not to help them or be the responsible human you should've been."

Farkas is facing two counts of felony animal cruelty and two counts of unlawful confinement.

"I was not going to let this individual off lightly as his actions are truly despicable and horrific," Ivey said.

The two dogs that were rescued are recovering and are now able to walk and run with one already adopted into a loving home.