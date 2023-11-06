Several family members were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, including the victim's 9-year-old daughter, police said.

HOUSTON — Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, a woman was shot and killed in a west Houston apartment, according to police.

The accused shooter, the woman's boyfriend, was taken into custody and was not cooperating, police said.

The boyfriend and girlfriend got into an argument at an apartment on Briar Forest Drive near South Kirkwood Road. During the fight, he pulled out a gun and shot her several times, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

