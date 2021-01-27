x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Crime

Social media influencer arrested after allegedly sharing animal abuse in posts

The DeKalb County Police said it worked with DeKalb County Animal Services to arrest Brittany Johnson and charge her with one count of cruelty to animals.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this March 13, 2019, file photo, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York. Federal regulators asked Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, for Facebook to be ordered to divest its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services as the U.S. government and 48 states and districts accused the company of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors. The antitrust lawsuits were announced by the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General Letitia James. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after allegedly sharing posts online that appeared to show her abusing a dog.

The DeKalb County Police said it worked in collaboration with DeKalb County Animal Services to arrest Brittany Johnson and charge her with one count of cruelty to animals.

The Jan. 22 arrest came after the department said it received a complaint that Johnson was abusing her pet Jack Russell Terrier on social media. 

According to reports and pop culture blogs, Johnson is a so-called social media influencer better known as her persona, Lovely Peaches. The Instagrammer is reportedly known for her controversial statements and claims.

According to police, until Johnson's case is concluded, she is not allowed to own or care for any animals. 

Meanwhile, her Jack Russell Terrier was surrendered to the care of Animal Services, where it was examined by a veterinarian. Johnson, police said, voluntarily signed over custody of the dog. 

Johnson is being held in the DeKalb County Jail, police said.

Related Articles