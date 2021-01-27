Social media influencer arrested after allegedly sharing animal abuse in posts

The DeKalb County Police said it worked with DeKalb County Animal Services to arrest Brittany Johnson and charge her with one count of cruelty to animals.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after allegedly sharing posts online that appeared to show her abusing a dog.

The Jan. 22 arrest came after the department said it received a complaint that Johnson was abusing her pet Jack Russell Terrier on social media.

According to reports and pop culture blogs, Johnson is a so-called social media influencer better known as her persona, Lovely Peaches. The Instagrammer is reportedly known for her controversial statements and claims.

According to police, until Johnson's case is concluded, she is not allowed to own or care for any animals.

Meanwhile, her Jack Russell Terrier was surrendered to the care of Animal Services, where it was examined by a veterinarian. Johnson, police said, voluntarily signed over custody of the dog.