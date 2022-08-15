Reports: Brother of former Bucs player turns himself in after deadly shooting of youth football coach

Yaqub Salik Talib, brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, is reportedly a suspect in a deadly shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Texas — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas.

Yaqub Salik Talib was wanted in connection with the Saturday night shooting that left a man dead, police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster said. Police confirmed on Monday morning that he had turned himself in, 9NEWS reported.

In a statement to the news station, authorities identified the man killed as 43-year-old coach Michael Hickmon.

"Investigators spoke with several witnesses who stated there was a disagreement between the opposing coaching staff of two youth football teams over calls made by the officiating crew. The altercation became physical leading to the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting Mr. Hickman multiple times," the statement read, in part.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the coach's murder are still under investigation.

Yaqub Talib is the brother of Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020. Aqib Talib was named last month as a contributor for Prime Video's “Thursday Night Football.”

Dallas TV station WFAA reported that the brothers are coaches for the North Dallas United Bobcats, a youth football team.

“I don’t know how to explain it to the kids. That’s the part that I’m stuck on right now. How do I explain it to them. Why?" Mike Freeman, president of youth team D.E.A. Dragons, said. “This is something that these kids will remember for the rest of their life.”