Brother of teen killed in August Macon Mall shooting arrested, charged with murder

19-year-old Kowasis Quentrell Moore, the brother of Quentavious Moore, was arrested Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a 19-year-old in the August 1 shooting of 17-year-old Quentavious Moore.

That's according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

On August 1, Quentavious Moore was shot twice in the chest at the Macon Mall food court.

It was reported to deputies that it started when two men got into an argument. The argument turned into a fight, and ended with one of the men shooting the other.

Moore was taken to the hospital where he later died.

19-year-old Kowasis Quentrell Moore, the brother of Quentavious Moore, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation involving the sheriff's office and District Attorney Anita Howard.

The release says it was determined that Quentavious Moore’s death was a murder. The people involved were reported to be fighting as they were trying to retrieve a stolen firearm .

Moore was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with Murder- Felony and Armed Robbery. Moore is currently being held without bond.

Additional arrests are pending.