MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville man is facing homicide charges after stabbing and hitting his father, Jasper Shope, 71, with a car, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

They said that Adam Leon Shope, 44, from Maryville, was charged with criminal homicide after he stabbed his father and hit him with a brown Kia SUV. Police also said that a witness followed Shope out of the neighborhood and notified police of his location.

A deputy also spotted the car traveling north on Old Niles Ferry Road and stopped him. Adam Shope surrendered without incident and was taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility.

Witnesses were attempting CPR of Jasper Shope when deputies arrived on the scene, officials said. Deputies and AMR medics attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.