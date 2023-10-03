BSO investigating homicide after 24-year-old missing man found shot to death in Crawford County

The man was reported missing on Wednesday after no one had heard from him since Tuesday night.

MACON, Ga. — A 24-year-old man was found dead in Crawford County and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Chatsworth Police Department reported Olico Dennis missing after no one had heard from him since Tuesday night.

He was in Forsyth for a work assignment but went to Macon on Tuesday night.

Dennis was found dead just before 11 a.m. on Thursday in Crawford County with gunshot wounds, according to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

Miley said they found him on Sandy Point Circle near US 80 and Old Knoxville Road in Crawford County.

13WMAZ will provide an update when additional details are made available.