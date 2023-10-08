BSO: Man wanted for questioning in August shooting at Circle K on Pio Nono Avenue

The shooting happened on August 30.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for helping find a person of interest in a shooting that happened on August 30.

34-year-old Jerry Lewis Burke was shot and killed around 2 p.m. at the Circle K on Pio Nono Avenue.

Now investigators are trying to find 27-year-old Keenan Devonte Andrews to bring him in for questioning. Andrews is 5’11 and around 180 pounds. He was last seen driving a gold Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.

More Than A Number officially launched in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming. For any questions or concerns about More Than A Number, contact us here at the following email: MoreThanANumber@13wmaz.com