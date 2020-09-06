ATLANTA — Mary Elizabeth Ellenburg got a call and a text on Sunday night that scared her.

“He said, 'Mom, I found a gun in the creek, I'm down here fishing'," she said.

That call was from her 13-year-old son, Jack. He also texted her a picture of a handgun sitting in shallow water in the creek off North Ivy Road NE in their neighborhood.

So they called the police and met them at the creek.

Atlanta Police said the gun was fully loaded with hollow-point bullets - something Ellenburg said makes it even scarier.

“It was deadly - it was definitely supposed to be used as a lethal weapon,” Ellenburg said.

The next day, Ellenburg got another call

“My neighbor called and said you're never gonna believe this but my children are out in that same creek and they found a backpack and the backpack contains some the bullets and they think its connected," she said.

That backpack was right next to where the gun was found, so Atlanta police came back out and took that in.

Ellenburg said she's not sure where the gun came from but did mention Georgia 400 crosses right on top of the creek.

“So, it's possible that that gun could've been tossed out from a vehicle - could've come down from 400,” she said.

She's just glad her son is the one who found it and knew the right thing to do. Both the gun and the backpack are being held at the APD property unit where they wait to be tested at the crime lab.

Police said they are looking into the possibility that the gun was thrown from Georgia 400 and due to the condition of the gun, they think it was in the water for days or even weeks before it was found.

