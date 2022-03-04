Man shot, killed outside busy Buckhead bars, police say

It happened outside four late-night establishments: Lost Dog Tavern, Red Door Tavern, Dive Bar Buckhead and Hide Kitchen & Cocktails.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a fight inside a Buckhead bar spilled outside when those involved were kicked out. That's when it escalated to gunfire in which a 27-year-old man was killed Sunday morning.

It happened at a bar called Dive Bar, at 3184 Roswell Road, around 2:40 a.m. Dive Bar is one of four late-night establishments adjacent to each other in that stretch of Roswell Road, near the split with Peachtree Road. The other three are Lost Dog Tavern, Red Door Tavern, and Hide Kitchen & Cocktails.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the man who was shot and killed as Malcom M. Collins, 27.

Police did not have a suspect in custody as of Sunday night. They said they are reviewing security camera video and talking to a witness. They are asking others to come forward.

This is at least the third shooting at that cluster of bars since May 2021. In August, 31-year-old Kenon Jennings was shot and killed at Hide Kitchen & Cocktails. In May of 2021, a similar scene unfolded outside of Hide where a woman was shot in the leg after a fight broke out.

According to the latest info from the Atlanta Police Department, so far this year there has been one homicide in all of Zone 2, which includes Buckhead.

There were 3 homicides in Zone 2 during the same period, January through March, in 2021.

Atlanta police will now be adding one more homicide in Zone 2, from this weekend, but those two homicides in Zone 2, so far, are the fewest in the city.

The most homicides in Atlanta, so far this year, have occurred in Atlanta’s west side– Police Zone 1.

There have been 12 homicides in Zone 1, January through March 2022, compared with seven homicides there during the same period in 2021.

However, violent crime in Buckhead is a concern for much of metro Atlanta because so many people from across the region visit bars, restaurants and shops in Buckhead.

"It makes a lot of people feel nervous about coming down here," Rashaad Daniels said, who witnessed the shooting Sunday morning, in which Collins was killed. "We were kind of nervous about it. We didn't know if a stray shot might come and hit the food truck sometime. You know the customers get nervous."