Buckhead Ulta employee injured after man shoots ceiling during armed robbery

ATLANTA — An employee suffered minor injuries, police said, when a suspect shot the ceiling during an armed robbery at an Ulta Beauty store in Buckhead.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, it happened at the Ulta store at 3495 Buckhead Loop NE around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

"The preliminary investigation indicated that male suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money," a police release said. "During the incident the suspect fired on shot into the ceiling."

The suspect was able to flee the scene with an "undetermined amount of money," police said.

The employee was hurt by falling debris from the ceiling. Police did not say if that employee went to the hospital or not.